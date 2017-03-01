Mars rover catches ‘dust devils’ swirling on red planet

CNN Published:
dustdevil

(CNN) – NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has recently spotted several dust devils swirling around parts of the planet.

Check out these images caught on the rover’s camera.

The rover has been investigating the whirlwinds on Mount Sharp’s sand dunes, checking how far the winds move the grains of sand.

The dust devils are a result of sunshine warming the ground that prompts the air to rise.

Scientists say wind on the red planet has been carving the mountains and shaping the landscape for billions of years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW-

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s