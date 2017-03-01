Mars rover catches ‘dust devils’ swirling on red planet

(CNN) – NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has recently spotted several dust devils swirling around parts of the planet.

Check out these images caught on the rover’s camera.

The rover has been investigating the whirlwinds on Mount Sharp’s sand dunes, checking how far the winds move the grains of sand.

The dust devils are a result of sunshine warming the ground that prompts the air to rise.

Scientists say wind on the red planet has been carving the mountains and shaping the landscape for billions of years.

