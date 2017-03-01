Lightning tickets stolen while man helped Girl Scout sell cookies to player

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a tradition on Tampa Bay Lighting game day. Before and after the game, a group of fans gather to get autographs and selfies with Lighting players outside the players’ parking lot.

Thomas Schooley was among them last Friday. That night, a Girl Scout was selling cookies to players. Schooley snapped some photos of the girl selling cookies and helped her get to players.

While he took pictures, someone took his bag that was leaning against this pole.

They stole 59 tickets to the next game he had purchased for a group he formed on Facebook to support the Lightning.

Not only were the tickets for his group inside, but his car key, the only one he had, some t-shirts he bought and three signed pucks, all to be auctioned off for charity.

Amalie Arena canceled the stolen tickets and re-issued all tickets for Monday’s game. However, the shirts, pucks and key are gone.

Schooley feels like he’s been schooled on trusting people and leaving his things just sitting around.

He believes someone on a bicycle rode by, grabbed the bag and kept going.

