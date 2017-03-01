Lego honors important women in NASA with new collection

(CNN) — Five women scientists will be immortalized as the newest Lego figures.
Lego unveiled its “Women of NASA” set this week.
It features women who played vital roles in the U.S. space program.
The idea came from fans who proposed concepts for new sets through the Lego ideas series.
The figures consist of Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Nancy Grace Roman, who’s known as the “mother” of the Hubble Space Telescope and Mae Jemison, the first African-American woman in space.
Also included in the set are Margaret Hamilton and Katherine Johnson, whose work helped put the first people on the moon.
Lego is still working on the final design and price for the “Women of NASA” set.
The inch-tall figures are expected to be released late this year or early in 2018.
