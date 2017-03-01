Lakeland Planned Parenthood supporters march in opposition to abortion lawsuit bill

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens marched with a purpose Wednesday in Lakeland.

Representatives and supporters of Planned Parenthood marched from the health center on Edgewood Road in Lakeland to a local senator’s office to make their voices heard.

The goal: let their opposition to SB 1140 be known. The bill was recently introduced by Sen. Kelli Stargel of Lakeland.

The bill would allow women who undergo abortions to sue their doctors for emotional distress up to a decade after the procedure.

The current statute of limitations for lawsuits involving abortions is two years.

“This bill is yet another attack on access to safe, legal abortion care,” said Stargel constituent PJ McClelland who made the appointment with the senator’s office. “Sen. Stargel’s bill attempts to intimidate physicians who perform legal abortions, a procedure with an incredibly high safety record, by increasing their exposure to frivolous lawsuits. It would significantly increase the risk physicians face in providing safe and legal abortion care.”

