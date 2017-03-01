Lakeland Planned Parenthood supporters march in opposition to abortion lawsuit bill

600x338_Melissa_Marino By Published:
r-planned-parenthood-march

r-planned-parenthood-web_bk

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens marched with a purpose Wednesday in Lakeland.

Representatives and supporters of Planned Parenthood marched from the health center on Edgewood Road in Lakeland to a local senator’s office to make their voices heard.

The goal: let their opposition to SB 1140 be known. The bill was recently introduced by Sen. Kelli Stargel of Lakeland.

The bill would allow women who undergo abortions to sue their doctors for emotional distress up to a decade after the procedure.

The current statute of limitations for lawsuits involving abortions is two years.

“This bill is yet another attack on access to safe, legal abortion care,” said Stargel constituent PJ McClelland who made the appointment with the senator’s office. “Sen. Stargel’s bill attempts to intimidate physicians who perform legal abortions, a procedure with an incredibly high safety record, by increasing their exposure to frivolous lawsuits. It would significantly increase the risk physicians face in providing safe and legal abortion care.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW-

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s