Judge to weigh freeing Orlando shooter’s widow before trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A California judge is deciding whether to release the widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at a Florida nightclub and is accused helping him.
A hearing is set in federal court in Oakland on Wednesday to determine whether Noor Salman must stay behind bars while she awaits trial.
She was arrested in January and charged with aiding her husband Omar Mateen’s attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and then lying to investigators. She has pleaded not guilty.
RELATED- Indictment against wife of Pulse shooter unsealed
The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation of the 31-year-old before making a decision.
Prosecutors have argued against her release, saying she is a danger to the public. They say Salman accompanied Mateen on scouting trips to the bar before he killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.
- NBC News: Orlando massacre shooter called 911, pledged allegiance to ISIS
- Complicated picture emerges of Orlando nightclub shooter
- Two young Polk county women among the slain in Orlando
- Former Largo resident among the deceased in Orlando shooting
Orlando nightclub shooting
Orlando nightclub shooting x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Timeline of eaglet E9 hatching, second egg still incubating
-
Photos: Truck crashes into Pasco Co house, injuring 4
-
Top ten celebrity homes to hit the market in 2016
-
PHOTOS: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office ‘Elf on the Shelf’
-
George Michael: Through The Years
-
Christmas card features cute fire department babies
-
Photos: 19 sea turtles delivered to Tampa area for rehabilitation
-
Portion of famous Belleview Biltmore Hotel to be moved
-
Fatal accident in Tampa blocking Dale Mabry Highway intersection
-
TAKE A TOUR: President-elect Trump’s first mansion
Memorial for massacre victims outside Orlando hospital
Memorial for massacre victims outside Orlando hospital x
Latest Galleries
-
Photos: Timeline of eaglet E9 hatching, second egg still incubating
-
Photos: Truck crashes into Pasco Co house, injuring 4
-
Top ten celebrity homes to hit the market in 2016
-
PHOTOS: Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office ‘Elf on the Shelf’
-
George Michael: Through The Years
-
Christmas card features cute fire department babies
-
Photos: 19 sea turtles delivered to Tampa area for rehabilitation
-
Portion of famous Belleview Biltmore Hotel to be moved
-
Fatal accident in Tampa blocking Dale Mabry Highway intersection
-
TAKE A TOUR: President-elect Trump’s first mansion