Judge enters not guilty pleas on Markeith Loyd’s behalf

WESH Published:
Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Loyd faces 11 charges in connection with the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Orlando police officer.

Loyd’s accused of killing Sade Dixon in December, and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in January.

Loyd remained dispruptive, profane and defiant during Wednesday’s hearing.

Loyd has said in previous hearings that he wants to represent himself. The judge told Loyd Wednesday that attaining an attorney could help him.

The judge told Loyd that if he wants to represent himself he must abide by courtroom rules and not be disruptive.

Loyd continued to express his desire to represent himself and declined the judge’s offer to appoint stand-by counsel.

The judge told Loyd that if he is found guilty on a number of his charges he faces the death penalty.

A May 1 trial date was set for the Sade Dixon case. Loyd’s trial for the death of Lt. Clayton will begin June 19.

RELATED COVERAGE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s