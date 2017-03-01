Judge enters not guilty pleas on Markeith Loyd’s behalf

Loyd faces 11 charges in connection with the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Orlando police officer.

Loyd’s accused of killing Sade Dixon in December, and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in January.

Loyd remained dispruptive, profane and defiant during Wednesday’s hearing.

Loyd has said in previous hearings that he wants to represent himself. The judge told Loyd Wednesday that attaining an attorney could help him.

The judge told Loyd that if he wants to represent himself he must abide by courtroom rules and not be disruptive.

Loyd continued to express his desire to represent himself and declined the judge’s offer to appoint stand-by counsel.

The judge told Loyd that if he is found guilty on a number of his charges he faces the death penalty.

A May 1 trial date was set for the Sade Dixon case. Loyd’s trial for the death of Lt. Clayton will begin June 19.

