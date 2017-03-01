Hillsborough detention deputy injured when inmate tries to strangle him

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy was injured when an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail attacked him for no apparent reason on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Kiondre Zachary attacked Detention Deputy D. Hernandez while in the jail pod with approximately 72 inmates around.

The sheriff’s office said Zachary approached Hernandez from behind and wrapped a cloth towel around his neck in an attempt to strangle him.

Hernandez escaped and subdued the inmate and other inmates until help could arrive.

Hernandez suffered a twisted ankle, bruised knee and abrasions to his neck.

Zachary was being held in the jail for an unrelated burglary charge. He is now charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Other inmates came to the deputy’s aid, preventing the deputy from being seriously injured.

