Gulfport Police employ ‘bait bike’ to catch thieves

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – It looks like a regular, high-end bicycle.

It is, except for one hidden piece of equipment: a GPS transmitter, that police asked News Channel 8 not to show, which sounds a remote alert, if it detects motion.

“When the bike is moved, we can actually determine when it’s being moved, where it’s being moved to, and track the bike down and take appropriate action,” said Sgt. Tom Woodman, with the Gulfport Police Department.

A Gulfport police officer placed the unlocked bike in the bike rack at the library.

News Channel 8 stashed a hidden camera nearby. With no takers there, the bike was moved down the street to an apartment building.

“We can actually monitor the bike from a location outside from where the bike is actually located and not have to get eyeballs on the bike itself,” said Sgt. Woodman.

If somebody takes the GPS-equipped bike, an officer can pinpoint where it travels on a real-time map.

Bike thieves, like car burglars, look for an easy target.

“It’s a crime of opportunity. There are tons of criminals in this county that want to come and just utilize the opportunity to get their hands on an item,” said Sgt. Woodman.

The value of the bike, determines if the thief will pick up a misdemeanor, or in this case, a felony.

Cops will be at it again. “You’ll never know what bike we may have out there, what details we may be operating on at that particular time, so you will be taking a chance on getting caught,” said Sgt. Woodman.

