GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Young dog who was found severely burned died

600x338_Lila_Gross By Published:
dog-burned

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WFLA) — A young dog who was brought into an animal rescue in South Carolina, with half of his body burned, has passed away.

Frances R. Willis SPCA released a press release that said the rescue believed the dog was burned with gasoline.

Executive director, Kim Almstedt, said the dog was also severely emaciated when he was found wandering the streets.

Almstedt said the organization was hoping for a “Cinderella story,” but the dog has now found “his forever home in heaven.”

The dog was reportedly named Michael, after the angel and was around one or two years old.

Frances R. Willis SPCA is offering a $500 reward if information that is provided leads to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.

If you would like to donate to the Frances R. Willis SPCA you can here.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for updates and digital stories.

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Young dog who was found severely burned died

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s