GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Young dog who was found severely burned died

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WFLA) — A young dog who was brought into an animal rescue in South Carolina, with half of his body burned, has passed away.

Frances R. Willis SPCA released a press release that said the rescue believed the dog was burned with gasoline.

Executive director, Kim Almstedt, said the dog was also severely emaciated when he was found wandering the streets.

Almstedt said the organization was hoping for a “Cinderella story,” but the dog has now found “his forever home in heaven.”

The dog was reportedly named Michael, after the angel and was around one or two years old.

Frances R. Willis SPCA is offering a $500 reward if information that is provided leads to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.

If you would like to donate to the Frances R. Willis SPCA you can here.

