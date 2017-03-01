Gov’s budget could slash funding for 9 Polk museums, cultural organizations

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Nine Polk County museums and cultural organizations could see their funding slashed drastically if Florida Governor Rick Scott has his way.

The Polk Museum of Art and eight other Polk cultural organizations are in jeopardy of seeing their Florida Division of Cultural Affairs Cultural and Museum grants slashed during the 2017-2018 fiscal year if lawmakers approve the governor’s recommended appropriation.

Scott rolled out his budget on Jan. 31 which included $6 million for cultural and museum grants. The $6 million is much lower than the $18,631,261 allocation from the previous year.

Those supporting the arts say Scott’s budget puts programs and personnel at risk.

For instance, at the Polk Museum of Art, the grant helps support exhibitions and education programs and partially funds five employees’ salaries. The Polk Museum of Art has applied for $150,000 from the Division of Community Affairs.

A breakdown of the possible scenarios shows a stark funding difference. If the grants are funded at the 2016-17 level, the museum would receive $77,159 for the upcoming year. If they are funded at Scott’s proposed level, the museum would receive just $24,819.

“Sources of unrestricted funding are becoming increasingly difficult to find,” said Claire Orologas, the museum’s executive director.

“The Culture Builds Florida grant not only supports mission-critical programs, but salaries related to those programs. There are not many grants that can be applied toward those costs.”

We're gathering more information about this controversial move and will continue to update this story throughout the day.

