Florida Strawberry Festival: What to know before you go

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time for the annual Florida Strawberry Festival!

The Florida Strawberry festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from March 2 through March 12 and is located at 303 Lemon Street in Plant City.

Tickets



Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12 and free for children ages five and under.

Discount admission tickets are available through the end of the festival at select Publix Super Market locations. Discount gate admission costs $8 for adults, $4 for children ages six to 12 and children ages five and under are free.

Special Admission Days

Thursday March 2 and March 9 – Florida Blue Senior Citizens Day

Fairgoers 60 years of age or older receive $2 off gate admission all day. The first 500 Florida Blue members who present a valid Florida Blue card receive free admission.

Saturday March 4 – Free Kids Day

Kids through high school age are admitted free this Saturday. The 44th Annual Strawberry Youth Parade will begin at 11 a.m. and run down Reynolds street on this day also.

Sunday March 5 and March 12 – Coca-Cola Family Days

Families who present any Coca-Cola brand bottle or can receive a voucher for $5 off a $25 wrist band to ride all day.

A full schedule of event days can be viewed here.

Parking

Parking is available in the blue, gray and red parking lots located on Ritter Street, off of High 92 or Highway 574.

Cars, pickup trucks and vans can are $5 to park, vehicles from 29 feet to 39 ft. are $10 and vehicles or buses over 40 ft. are $15 to park.

Parking is also available in independent lots around the festival grounds.

Food

One of the most important parts of the festival is of course, the food! Various vendors will be selling fresh strawberries, strawberry milkshakes, strawberry hamburgers, strawberry peanut brittle, strawberry pizza, strawberry fudge and so much more.

Entertainment

Over 24 headline entertainment artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and comprise one of the most popular attractions at the event.

This year’s headlining acts include big names such as Willie Nelson and Family, 3 Doors Down, Little Big Town, Jennifer Nettles, Scotty McCreery, Elle King, Patti LaBelle and Rascal Flatts.

Check out our full schedule of headlining entertainment for the Strawberry Festival

