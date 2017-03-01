Family, neighbors devastated by loss of two-year-old left in hot car in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Each year, across the United States, an average of 37 children die after being left unattended in a car.

Tuesday, it happened in Brandon.

The child’s half-sister accidentally left him in her locked SUV, forgetting about him when she went into work.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office believes the child was in the car for more than five hours before his half-sister discovered the mistake.

She grabbed the child and ran into DSI South Tampa Renal Center, where nurses attempted to revive the child.

Wednesday, managers at the center issued a statement to employees.

“As you are aware, on Tuesday afternoon an unconscious two-year-old boy was brought into our facility. A member of our staff immediately called 911, and our nurses tended to him until paramedics arrived and transferred him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, the child passed away later at the hospital. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family of the child.

I commend our staff for their compassion and bravery in the face of this difficult situation, showing professionalism in the uninterrupted care of our patients during this time,” said the statement issued by Wendy McGhee Facility Administrator.

The family of the little boy is asking for privacy.

His next door neighbor is devastated by the news.

“They moved when the baby was a couple of months old, you know, and I used to see the toys when she would put the toys in there and it just breaks my heart you know,” said neighbor Gladys Agostini.

The child advocacy group KidsandCars.org believes this is a tragedy that can be prevented.

“The real core issue here is helping parents to understand that no one is immune to a child being left behind in a car inadvertently,” said Susan Auriemma, with the group.

She points out most people blame parents when something like this happens.

“The knee jerk reaction when people hear that someone has forgotten their child in a car and the child died, is that it must have been a horrible, negligent parent, and the reality is it has happened to the best parents, the smartest parents, not withstanding a NASA rocket scientist,” said Auriemma.

The group also believes car manufactures can help prevent this tragedy by installing detection equipment that has already been developed to deal with the problem.

“Just as we need reminders to turn off the headlights, to take the keys with us so we don’t have a dead battery, that we need to check the back seat,” said Auriemma.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW-

>>>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES