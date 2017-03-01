Baggie of cocaine recovered from Bradenton ATM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A small baggie of cocaine was recovered from an ATM by a technician on Monday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the technician was notified that the ATM at the Suncoast Credit Union on 57th Avenue West was jammed.

The technician recovered a small, clear baggie containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine was possibly with the cash of the last person who made the deposit, causing the malfunction.  A deputy obtained the name on the bank account of the last deposit before the ATM was placed out of service.

No charges have been filed at this time.

