Ash Wednesday: Some Tampa Bay area churches offering drive-thru ash service

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Today is Ash Wednesday. People in the Tampa Bay area and around the world will choose something to give up for forty days and some will kick the day off by wearing ashes on their forehead.

Gone are the days of having to go to a formal service to get your ashes. At First United Methodist Church in Clearwater you can get your ashes at a drive-thru.

Some people are too busy to attend a traditional service so this drive-through ash service is a great alternative for many.

“It’s a very convenient way to reconnect with my Father in heaven,” said Stephen Finney who stopped by.

Senior pastor Daphne Johnson doesn’t call this drive-thru a short-cut for your faith.

“It’s what Jesus would have done walking out to the people. It’s what our founder of the Methodist church, John Wesley would of done, he went out to the people, he didn’t stay in the church. So it’s not a short cut. It’s another avenue of God’s grace.”

That’s something people can appreciate.

“It’s extremely convenient. I was working right down the road, here we are, said a nice prayer for some dear friends and now I’m on my way,” said Finney.

Johnson not only gave ashes. She offered prayers to hurting people.

“They would tell me stories and it was sad. They want that care and that love of a church community and that God still loves them no matter what’s going on in their lives.”

If you haven’t thought of anything to give up for lent, Pastor Johnson offers a good alternative.

“Instead of giving up your coffee for forty days, why don’t you collect canned goods for people or give money away for homeless.”

First United Methodist Church in Clearwater is located at 411 Turner St. The phone number is (727) 446-5955.

You can also get ashes “to go” from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Holy Spirit Synodal Catholic Church in Safety Harbor. The address is 3265 State Road 580. The phone number is (727) 754-9758.

