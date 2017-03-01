AMBER Alert issued for abducted 8-year-old NC girl

CANDLER, N.C (WJHL) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina girl.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the missing 8 year-old.

Bailey Queen was reported missing out of Candler, North Carolina.

Investigators believe she was taken by her father, 32-year-old Joshua Queen.

Bailey was last seen wearing a white and orange t-shirt. She is 4-foot tall and weighs 50 pounds. Bailey has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her father is said to be driving a gold 2003 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license plate number YPX7062.

If you see her or the vehicle call 911.

