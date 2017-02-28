You Paid For It: Port Tampa Bay can’t account for use of $22 million cranes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven months after Port Tampa Bay (PTB) started using a pair of $22 million container shipping cranes imported from China, Port Tampa Bay managers can’t say how much they’ve been used or what taxpayers are getting for their investment.

That’s because no one at PTB tracks how often the 300-foot tall crane gantries are put to use, or what ships they service.

Three weeks after 8 On Your Side started asking questions, Port Tampa Bay’s Principal Counsel and Communications Director both insist that no one takes note of when the giant gantries are used to move container cargo, instead of the three older cranes that have been the port’s container shipping workhorses for 45 years.

The State of Florida paid 50 percent of the cost of new cranes, Port Tampa Bay paid 25 percent and Ports America, the private vendor that off loads ships at PTB contributed the remaining 25 percent. In other words, You Paid about $16.5 million for state-of-the art shipping gantries that appear to stay idle most of the time.

The 300-foot tall gantries arrived with much fanfare in April 2016 and became operational July 22, 2016. They are designed to handle larger so-called post-Panamax cargo ships that carry as many as 9000 shipping containers in a single load.

But, according to information obtained from PTB Friday and confirmed Tuesday, not a single container ship of that size has entered the port to make use of those new cranes.

According to public records obtained from PTB by 8 on Your Side more than two weeks after we first requested them, the largest ships handled by the towering gantries hold up to 2,800 shipping containers, less than a third of the size of the ships they’re designed and built to handle. Those ships arrive about once a week, usually on Saturdays.

Smaller container cargo ships arrive more frequently, holding as few as 250 containers, but no one at PTB can say whether they are unloaded by the three smaller and older cranes, along with a larger, movable crane that have been operational at PTB for years, or the new, $22 million cranes.

The question of gantry breakdowns also remains fuzzy. The Port’s Principal Counsel Charles Klug sent us an email to 8 On Your Side Monday stating, “The new post-Panamax cranes have not required any maintenance since they commenced operations last summer.” But, under questioning in a telephone conference call Tuesday, Klug and other port staff conceded the new gantries have, in fact, been out of service from time-to-time for minor repairs for faulty switches and so forth.

Klug promised Tuesday to deliver repair records in response to our renewed public records request. Klug insists that whatever the gantry operational problems have been so far, they are covered under a three year warranty, at no cost to PTB or the taxpayers who purchased them.

Port managers are clearly sensitive about the amount of use the gantries have been put to since last summer, but emphasize that investment is part of PTB’s master plan to build business for the future. They insist that international shipping companies make contracts long in advance and couldn’t count on the new cranes until after they became operational seven months ago.

Although PTB cannot point to any specific new ships or customers so far, they claim that the port’s container business was up 13 percent in the final three months of 2016, which they attribute to the new cranes.

Even if that’s the case, PTB has a long way to go before competing on the same level in the container trade with other shipping destinations in Florida. Ports in South Florida and Jacksonville generated about a million shipping container moves a year compared to 50,000 last year for PTB. Business here will have to grow up to 20 times the current level before Port Tampa Bay catches up.

At that rate, the new post Panamax PTB cranes may have to work nonstop and so will the old ones.

