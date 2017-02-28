VIDEO: Seattle Space Needle struck by lightning

(WFLA) — Seattle saw an unusual sight yesterday afternoon and it was all caught on tape.
A rare lightning bolt struck the Space Needle and the video above is chilling.
Officials at the Space Needle said it has 24 lightning rods attached to its roof to help withstand strikes. But, this strike appeared to hit the actual needle at the top of the tower, which is technically the structure’s 25th lightning rod.
The Space Needle tweeted a video of the strike and it’s received over 15,000 reactions online.
Officials at the Space Needle said lightning strikes happen a few times a year. But in general, lightning storms in Seattle are said to be rare.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and the iconic structure still stands tall.
