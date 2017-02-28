Talking doll exposes millions of private recordings between parents and kids

Strangers may be listening in on your child’s private conversations through a toy, according to a new report by security researcher Troy Hunt.

Millions of voice recordings between parents and their kids were exposed in a massive data breach involving a connected toy company, says Hunt, and nearly 820,000 users were exposed to hackers.

CloudPets, a California-based company, makes toys for kids that connect to mobile apps, allowing parents to send messages to their kids that are played through a stuffed animal.

Anyone within Bluetooth range can connect with the toys.

To create a CloudPets account, users must provide their child’s name, e-mail address and photo. All of that information was stored on an insecure Amazon database.

Hackers were able to access the database without any authorization and although users’ passwords were encrypted, the software lacked the minimum password requirement necessary to protect user data, leaving millions of accounts vulnerable to hackers, according to researchers. And hackers took advantage.

One hacker found the CloudPets database, deleted the data and held it for ransom, according to investigators. In his or her ransom note, the hacker demanded Bitcoin in exchange for the lost data.

Fortunately, for the company, the data was apparently restored from backup and as of now, is longer accessible.

The company has not yet notified customers of the breach, which may be a violation of California state law.

Hunt suggests users should change their passwords to protect their personal information.

