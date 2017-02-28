Superintendent takes the stand in day 2 of Pasco Co. rezoning hearing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Pasco County schools are rezoning and parents are not happy.

Nine parents testified on Monday, telling a judge how the changes would negatively impact their children’s lives.

Today was the superintendent’s chance to talk.

The district’s superintendent Kurt Browning was one of several people called to testify on Tuesday after parents took legal action.

“Anytime you get into rezoning it can be an incredibly painful process,” Browning told the judge.

During cross examination, attorney Robert Stine asked Browning, “Did you have any consideration that area 7 is 9 miles away from Mitchell?”

“I did not,” he replied.

Browning said rezoning boundaries would help relieve overcrowded schools. He believes it’s the right thing to do.

Some parents disagreed with his testimony. They say the superintendent should have went with the boundary committee’s recommendation instead of making modifications to their suggestions, sending their children to different schools as a consequence.

“I have the responsibility and obligation to make a recommendation to the school board,” said Browning.

Stine remains optimistic about the hearing’s results.

“We are fighting for the people to get answers and for the board to reconsider what they did,” he said.

The judge may hand down the ruling before the second hearing starts, within the next two weeks.

The next hearing will consist of testimony from parents living on the east side of Pasco Co., also upset over rezoning issues.

That hearing will begin on March 15th.

