Sheriff’s deputy shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —A sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday in Orange County, authorities said.

A massive law enforcement presence has descended on the area of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard where an officer needs help call was initiated.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported shortly before noon in the 5100 block of Picadilly Circus Court.

The extent of the deputies injuries are unclear.

The surrounding police activity on I-4 eastbound at the John Young Parkway exit has traffic backed up until Conroy Road. The on-ramp closed and all lanes are blocked.

