Sewer main break closes 2 NB lanes of U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A sewer main break will likely cause traffic backups northbound on U.S. Highway 19 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Pinellas County officials .
Utility crews are north of Curlew Road in Palm Harbor, assessing a sewer gravity line under the easternmost lane of U.S. 19.
They’ve closed off the lane until further notice and are asking drivers to stick to one lane as a safety precaution.
Drivers can still access local businesses from U.S. Highway 19 and Curlew Road.
Residents experiencing any issues can contact the Pinellas County Utilities Customer Service at (727) 464-4000.
