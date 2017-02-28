SeaWorld announces dip in attendance, revenue in 2016

Killer whale Tilikum, right, watches as SeaWorld Orlando trainers take a break during a training session at the theme park's Shamu Stadium in Orlando, Fla., Monday, March 7, 2011.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—SeaWorld says total attendance for 2016 declined by approximately 471,000 guests, or 2.1 percent.

The Orlando-based company blamed the dip on a decline at its Orlando and Northeast park locations, partially offset by an increase in attendance at its Texas park locations.

Attendance at the company’s California park was relatively flat in 2016 when compared to 2015.

SeaWorld reported total revenues were $1.34 billion in 2016, compared to $1.37 billion in 2015.

The company reported a net loss of $12.5 million in 2016, compared to a net income of $49.1 million in 2015.

SeaWorld also reported an attendance and revenue dip for the fourth quarter, and blamed the decrease on Hurricane Matthew, which forced Orlando theme parks to close for more than a day, an expected decline in attendance from Latin America.

 

