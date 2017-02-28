I-75 NB shut down in Hillsborough after RV bursts into flames

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Northbound I-75 is closed after an RV exploded into flames just south of the Gibsonton exit in Hillsborough County.

Eyewitnesses say that explosions were heard before the fire. Photos show flames shooting from the RV and huge clouds of smoke coming from the RV.

Deputies closed off traffic northbound and diverted drivers off the interstate.  They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s