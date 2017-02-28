I-75 NB shut down in Hillsborough after RV bursts into flames

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Northbound I-75 is closed after an RV exploded into flames just south of the Gibsonton exit in Hillsborough County.
Eyewitnesses say that explosions were heard before the fire. Photos show flames shooting from the RV and huge clouds of smoke coming from the RV.
Deputies closed off traffic northbound and diverted drivers off the interstate. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.
