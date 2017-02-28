Red tide blooming off Florida coast poses risk to beach-going pets

(SNN) Red tide blooms looming off the Florida coast could pose a risk to beach-going pets.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Hayley Rutger says dogs can have respiratory irritation just like humans. She says it’s a good idea to wash your dog if it goes in the gulf, and make sure the pet never ingests fish or sea foam.

“If the dog were to consume those toxins they can get very sick, maybe gastrointestinal distress,” Rutgers warns.

If you’ve taken your dog to a beach affected by red tide bloom, be on the lookout for symptoms including sneezing, diarrhea, and tremors.

Rutger says red tide doesn’t affect every dog, just like the blooms don’t affect every person.

