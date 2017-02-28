Pasco theater shooter Curtis Reeves to testify Tuesday in ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Police Department captain Curtis Reeves, who shot and killed a man inside a Pasco County movie theater, is expected to take the stand Tuesday in a hearing to determine if the shooting meets Florida’s Stand Your Ground criteria.

This will be the first time Reeves will talk about the shooting.

Attorneys will grill Reeves about why he felt it was necessary to shoot Chad Oulson inside Cobb Grove 16 in Wesley Chapel in 2014.

Oulson was shot one time inside theater 10. He died at the scene.

The state maintains Reeves murdered Oulson.

He claims he did it because he feared for his life after Oulson threw a cell phone at him. The men got into an argument about texting.

Judge Susan Barthle will decide if Reeves is given immunity or if he should go to trial.

A jury would then decide if he killed Oulson to defend himself.

During yesterday’s hearing, detectives were questioned about the shooting.

