Papa John’s testing $2.99 fee for “priority” orders

Free pizza was plentiful at the Papa John's 3000th North American Store Celebration in Burbank, IL on Monday, October 24, 2011. Visitors were offered free pizza and Coke products in celebration of the 3000th North American store. (Ross Dettman/AP Images for Papa John's)
NEW YORK (AP) – Papa John’s is taking a page from the airline industry and testing a fee that lets people bump their pizza orders to the front of the line.

The chain says the $2.99 “Papa Priority” fee was recently launched in select locations, and it’s looking for ways to expand the test.

It says the fee doesn’t guarantee delivery within a set time, but sends an order to the “front of the line so that it is made faster.” The option is limited to five orders each night per location.

While customers whose pizzas get bumped back might object, Papa John’s says the option has gotten “great customer reception.”

Papa John’s International Inc. didn’t say when it began the test, but the fee was discussed on Reddit in September.

