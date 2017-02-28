Oxford Dictionary adds Yas, Haterade, Drunk Text to collection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cat ladies will be shouting “Yas!” for their furry feline squad goals after Oxford Dictionaries released the 300 funtastic new words added to their collection.

A few of the most surprising words are listed below. Click here for the full list.

Biatch — Noun: Affectionate or disparaging address. “Love you biatch! ” “Step back you biatch .”

— Noun: Affectionate or disparaging address. “Love you ” “Step back you .” Cat Lady — Noun: An older woman living alone with a large number of cats, which she is obsessively devoted to. “If I buy one more cat,” she thought, “I will officially cross over into cat lady territory.”

