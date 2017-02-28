Oscar winning ‘Moonlight’ shines on Miami’s Liberty City

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Tarell Alvin McCraney, Barry Jenkins
Tarell Alvin McCraney, left, and Barry Jenkins, winners of the award for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

MIAMI (AP) – Far from South Beach or Wynwood, “Moonlight” presents a view of Miami truly known by few outside the people who live there.

“Moonlight” won the Academy Award on Sunday night for best picture, best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay. It was nominated in five additional categories. It follows the life of a young black man as he grows up in a poverty-stricken neighborhood while coming to terms with his own homosexuality.

Director Barry Jenkins “came from the same grounds I came from, from the same city,” said Larry Anderson, a Miami Northwestern Senior High School junior who also had a role as an extra.

Jenkins’ wrote the screenplay for “Moonlight” with Tarell Alvin McCraney, who grew up in the same neighborhoods as Jenkins.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s