Issue with Amazon S3 servers causing worldwide internet hiccups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’re noticing some of your favorite websites or apps aren’t working properly this afternoon, here’s the reason why.
AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is having a problem with its cloud service. The company blames “increase error rates” and says “we are actively working to remediate the errors.”
The facility is based in Virginia.
The problem has knocked some sites offline, caused images to go missing on others or left websites running like they’re on a dial-up connection.
Sites like Imgur, Medium, Expedia, Mailchimp, Buffer and even the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have all been impacted. Also ironically impacted, DownDetector.com, which is a website that tracks when other websites are down.
Stay updated with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross on all digital and trending news.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.