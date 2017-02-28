Investigators on scene after child left in car all day in Brandon

News Channel 8 Reporter Melanie Michael By Published: Updated:
childleftincar1

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators are on scene after a child was left in a car Tuesday morning.childleftincar2

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at 731 Lumsden Road West in Brandon.

The investigators told News Channel 8 the child was left unattended since this morning.

The child was rushed to the hospital as detectives remain on scene investigating.

There is currently no information on the child’s condition or if anyone is facing charges.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office is set to address media shortly.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW-

>>>>>>>>BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s