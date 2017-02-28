Investigators on scene after child left in car all day in Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators are on scene after a child was left in a car Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred at 731 Lumsden Road West in Brandon.

The investigators told News Channel 8 the child was left unattended since this morning.

The child was rushed to the hospital as detectives remain on scene investigating.

There is currently no information on the child’s condition or if anyone is facing charges.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office is set to address media shortly.

