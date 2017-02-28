Healthy Cooking on Limited Time

From Beth Warren, author of Living a Real Life with Real Food.

 

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna 

Ingredients

1 small spaghetti squash

3/4 cup part skim ricotta cheese

3/4 cup part skim mozzarella cheese (save about a tbsp on the side)

3/4 cup tomato sauce

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven at 425. Slice the spaghetti squash the long way and flip pulp side down on lined baking sheet. Place in oven for 40 min. When complete, spoon out the seeds and then use a fork to shred out the spaghetti squash into a small Pyrex.
  2. In a mixing bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients. Stir into the spaghetti squash. Sprinkle the extra cheese on top. Bake in the oven about 20-30 minutes uncovered at 350.

 

 

Zucchini pasta with cheese

 

Ingredients:

 

Spiralized zucchini

Extra virgin olive oil

Garlic

Sea salt

Pepper

Beefsteak tomatoes

Basil leaves (optional)

Parmesan or mozzarella cheese

 

Instructions:

 

  1. Heat 1TSP EVOO in a pan
  2. Add 3 Crushed Garlic Clove
  3. Add sea salt and freshly ground pepper
  4. Add 4 chopped Beefsteak tomatoes
  5. Rip up a few basil leaves and sprinkle
  6. Wait until tomatoes reduce into a sauce-like mixture
  7. Add spiralized zucchini
  8. Take off heat, Sprinkle cheese on, and toss to serve

 

 

 

 

