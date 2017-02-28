Firefighters rescue same dog on roof…twice

Pa. (CNN) – A dog in Pennsylvania has mastered sneaking out of his house. The canine even did it twice in one hour and had to be rescued by firefighters.

The 45-pound Siberian Husky, named Maverick, managed to open a window, kick out the screen and the climb onto the roof of his house in Nanticoke.

All while his owner was running errands. It prompted neighbors to call for help.

“I just came home and he’s usually at the front door, at the window, waiting. And the next thing you know, I come home and say, ‘Maverick, where are you?’ and next thing, running down the steps. I said ‘oh no, what’s he doing up there!'” said owner Kristen.

“A very friendly, very very friendly, beautiful dog,” said Keith Munson of the Nanticoke Fire Department. “So it was very easy to course him back inside.”

Kristen says this has happened before.

But, what has not happened before is Maverick walking out onto the roof twice in an hour while Kristen was away, prompting more calls to the fire department.

“I was gone about an hour, I didn’t even know [they came twice!]”