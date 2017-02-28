Dr. Phil interview of Florida face-biting suspect to be released today

STUART, Fla. (AP) – An unaired interview Dr. Phil McGraw had with a Florida college student accused of randomly killing a couple and chewing on the dead man’s face is expected to be released.

Florida prosecutors are expected to release Tuesday copies of an interview McGraw had with Austin Harrouff last fall for his “Dr. Phil” show just before the Florida State University student was released from the hospital and arrested.

The interview was scheduled to air Oct. 28 but pulled at the last minute without explanation.

The 20-year-old Harrouff is charged with murder in the Aug. 15 deaths of John Stevens and wife, Michelle Mishcon, outside their home.

The couple was attacked shortly after Harrouff stormed out of a dinner with his father and others. His parents say he had been acting strangely.

Deputies say they found the then-muscular former high school football player and wrestler in his underwear, making animal noises and biting Stevens’ face as he pinned his victim’s body to the driveway.

According to the court documents, one deputy ordered Harrouff off Stevens at gunpoint while another used an electric stun gun on him but he wouldn’t let go. Snyder has said the deputies didn’t shoot Harrouff because they feared hitting Stevens. Finally, a deputy with a dog arrived and its bites enabled deputies to subdue Harrouff.

Harrouff was hospitalized for almost two months after the attack. His father says his esophagus was burned. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder has said Harrouf may have ingested lawn chemicals found in the couple’s garage.

RELATED:

——————————————————————————–STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON———————————————————————————

Undercover detectives arrest 6 men for indecent exposure, solicitation at Caspersen Beach

Teenager shot to death after young girl sneaks him in house

What were they thinking? Tampa Bay orthodontist says do-it-yourself braces, are a don’t

WATCH: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe

Police ID teenagers accused of shooting up business in Clearwater