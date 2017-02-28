Daytime Celebrates Mardi Gras

Bourbon Street meets Main Street at this annual, full day celebration! At this truly family-friendly event, the live music begins in the Pioneer Park pavilion at 1 p.m. with bands touting Louisiana-inspired, rockin’ music until the parade kicks off at 7 p.m., featuring over 50 unique and colorful floats completely filled with beads for tossing! The party continues at the park with zydeco music until 10 p.m. and spills over into the local pubs and restaurants til closing time.

All of the delicious food feature today was from Roux Tampa: http://www.rouxtampa.com/