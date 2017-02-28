Cops: Good Samaritans stop woman from drowning herself, toddler in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Good Samaritans prevented a Winter Haven woman from drowning herself and a 2-year-old boy in Lakeland yesterday morning.

Detectives say Laquisha Mosley, 21, and a toddler were in a car that crashed into an embankment near the Memorial Boulevard onramp to Interstate-4. Mosley then carried the 2-year-old boy as she climbed a fence and ran into a lake.

Mosley and the boy were submerged in water for at least one minute. Two Good Samaritans ran to help Mosley and the toddler.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and helped rescue Mosley and the boy from the lake.

A Lakeland Police Department spokesperson said that the boy was not seriously hurt.

Mosley and the child had been listed as missing and endangered after a relative reported that they never returned home from a trip to the store on Sunday night.

Mosley was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and child endangerment.

