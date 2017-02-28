Buildings, daycare evacuated after bomb threat in Hernando

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic

BROOKSVILLE, Fla.  (WFLA) – A daycare and several buildings in Brooksville were evacuated on Tuesday because of a suspicious package that was left behind by a robbery suspect.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported bomb threat at the Oak Hill Pharmacy, which is located near Cortez Boulevard.and Oregon Jay Road.

Deputies say the bomb threat was made during a botched robbery attempt at the pharmacy.

Witnesses say the suspect left a suspicious package at the scene and implied it was an explosive.

Detectives believe the device is fake, but say they must handle the threat seriously, so they evacuated nearby buildings and the Great Beginnings 2 Daycare.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the daycare.

A bomb squad is responding to the scene.

Deputies say the suspect has not been caught.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW-

>>>>>>>>BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s