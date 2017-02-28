Buildings, daycare evacuated after bomb threat in Hernando

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A daycare and several buildings in Brooksville were evacuated on Tuesday because of a suspicious package that was left behind by a robbery suspect.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported bomb threat at the Oak Hill Pharmacy, which is located near Cortez Boulevard.and Oregon Jay Road.

Deputies say the bomb threat was made during a botched robbery attempt at the pharmacy.

Witnesses say the suspect left a suspicious package at the scene and implied it was an explosive.

Detectives believe the device is fake, but say they must handle the threat seriously, so they evacuated nearby buildings and the Great Beginnings 2 Daycare.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the daycare.

A bomb squad is responding to the scene.

Deputies say the suspect has not been caught.

