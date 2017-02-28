3 critically injured when car drives into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mardi Gras celebration got off to a tragic start when a car drove into a crowd of people before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Tuesday.

The Gulf Shores High School marching band was in the area of the crash. A city spokesperson says there were eleven band members injured in the crash. Three of the band members are in critical condition.

The vehicle that lost control was a part of the Gulf Shores Parade and was behind the band in the parade route.

“A teenage band had just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” said Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the City of Gulf Shores.

City officials are at the scene of the crash.

The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.

