3 critically injured when car drives into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

WKRG Published: Updated:
WKRG
WKRG

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mardi Gras celebration got off to a tragic start when a car drove into a crowd of people before the start of a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Tuesday.

The Gulf Shores High School marching band was in the area of the crash. A city spokesperson says there were eleven band members injured in the crash. Three of the band members are in critical condition.

The vehicle that lost control was a part of the Gulf Shores Parade and was behind the band in the parade route.

“A teenage band had just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” said Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the City of Gulf Shores.

City officials are at the scene of the crash.

The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW-

>>>>>>>>BACK TO TOP STORIES

T

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s