Better Call Behnken: Tampa TV repair shop lied about Samsung affiliation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The company at the center of our latest investigation has caught the attention of Samsung.

According to its business card, Instant TV Repair, based at 4625 N. Manhattan Ave. in Tampa, is an authorized service center of Sony, Samsung, LG and Mitsubishi.

But a Samsung spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side that claim is not true. The company is not authorized and should not be using the tech giant’s name.

“Customer satisfaction is one of our top priorities. Instant TV Repair is not a Samsung authorized service partner,” said Samsung in a statement to WFLA.

“We will be taking the proper actions to address their unauthorized use of our name. We want all of our customers to know that they can trust our authorized service providers for support when needed. To find one, customers should contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG so that we can help them.”

An inquiry began when customer Austin Figler contacted Better Call Behnken about his missing TV.

The company had his TV in their possession since August. Figler tried contacting the shop, but they stopped returning his phone calls. They were closed when he tried to pick up the device.

When first approached by 8 On Your Side, Oswaldo Mora, who claims to be the owner, said the TV was fixed and ready for pick up, but an employee said it was in the “trash” pile.

When called out on the conflicting statements, Mora promised to give Figler back half of his money. But when Figler called to take him up on his offer, Mora picked up the phone, then hung up.

That was last week. Today, after another visit form 8 On Your Side, Mora called Figler and reluctantly agreed to a full refund, but said it won’t be available until late next month.

The Better Business Bureau lists 25 complaints about the company and gives Instant TV Repair an “F” rating.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW-

>>>>>>>>BACK TO TOP STORIES