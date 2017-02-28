Bartow woman dies in early morning fire

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a woman is dead following an early morning fire in central Florida.

A Polk County news release says another woman and two men were able to get out of the burning home in Bartow early Tuesday.

Spokesman Kevin Watler says three dogs also lived at the home, but only one has been found. That dog wasn’t injured.

Watler says the fire had engulfed the manufactured home by the time firefighters arrived just before 4:30 a.m.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. Further details weren’t immediately available.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson will investigate the fire. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will handle the death investigation.

