You Paid For It: Pasco road to nowhere has cost $15 million so far

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Commissioners are hoping an all-out lobbying blitz in Washington D.C. today will finally resolve a road dispute that’s been taking millions of dollars out of your pockets for the past two decades.

Pasco County officials have spent nearly $15 million on a major evacuation route that you paid for. The trouble is, after 19 years of bureaucratic gear grinding that road is still on the drawing boards. If it ever does get built, the cost of construction for the east-west Ridge Road Extension— an 8.5 mile link to U.S. 41— will be nearly twice as much as originally planned.

Sound like a raw deal for taxpayers? Pasco County says you can blame the Army Corps of Engineers and pesky environmental groups like the Audubon Society that keep throwing up roadblocks to the extension.

Pasco County Administrator Michele Baker insists it’s a battle worth fighting at almost any cost for safety during hurricanes. “If we give up and stop today then Pasco County residents, 178,000 people who live here in the evacuation area, are potentially trapped forever,” Baker said.

Charles Lee of the Audubon Society claims that’s not true. He says county leaders could easily widen State Road 52 and State Road 54 instead of building another east-west evacuation route linking New Port Richey residents to the Suncoast Parkway and U.S. 41 at the expense of an invaluable wetlands area known as the Serenova Preserve.

Lee calls the Ridge Road Extension a “boondoggle” that was sold as an evacuation route, when the real motive is to accommodate land developers. “The development industry in Pasco wants to build that road to spur more development,” Lee said.

Whatever the motive, you’ve already paid $14.6 million and will have to fork out at least $100 million more if the Army Corps of Engineers ever agrees to grant an environmental permit.

Tonight at 6, You Paid For It investigates both sides and takes you on an aerial tour over the road to nowhere. See for yourself where this project leads to and what’s at stake.

