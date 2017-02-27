Nokia relaunches ‘dumb’ cell phone

(WFLA) – What’s old is new again in cell phones.
The iconic Nokia 3310 is back.
HMD rolled out a new line of the so-called “dumb phones” at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday.
When the phone first launched in September 2000, it could only take calls and send a text.
At about $50 a pop, the new version is still just as simple, but includes a few tweaks. The phone comes in cool, bright colors, weighs less, features a color screen, two-pixel camera, micro SD slot and the ability to surf the web.
The revisited 33100 offers 22 hours of talk time and a full month on standby.
