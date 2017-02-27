Nokia relaunches ‘dumb’ cell phone

CNN Published: Updated:
nokiapic

(WFLA) – What’s old is new again in cell phones.

The iconic Nokia 3310 is back.

HMD rolled out a new line of the so-called “dumb phones” at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday.

When the phone first launched in September 2000, it could only take calls and send a text.

At about $50 a pop, the new version is still just as simple, but includes a few tweaks.  The phone comes in cool, bright colors, weighs less, features a color screen, two-pixel camera, micro SD slot and the ability to surf the web.

The revisited 33100 offers 22 hours of talk time and a full month on standby.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW- 

back to WFLA.com for more top stories

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s