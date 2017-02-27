Undercover detectives arrest six men for indecent exposure, solicitation at Caspersen Beach

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Joseph Fecik (top left), Stephen Gergatz (top center), Thomas Learmont (top left), William Campbell (bottom left), Richard Higgins (bottom center), and Randy Rivette (bottom left) were arrested for indecent exposure after a sting operation. (Photos courtesy of Sarasota Sheriff's Department)
Joseph Fecik (top left), Stephen Gergatz (top center), Thomas Learmont (top left), William Campbell (bottom left), Richard Higgins (bottom center), and Randy Rivette (bottom left) were arrested for indecent exposure after a sting operation. (Photos courtesy of Sarasota Sheriff's Department)

CASPERSEN BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A special two-day investigation into reports of “lewd behavior” has resulted in the arrests of six men, ranging in age from 52 to 80.

The sting took place last week at Casperson Beach after local residents complained of lewd behavior occurring around Venice Beach.

Undercover detectives monitoring the beach, picnic areas and trails saw saw “six men engaging in a variety of inappropriate conduct in public.”

The detectives say the men exposed themselves or “solicited lewd behavior,” while interacting with an undercover detective.

William Campbell, 62 of Venice, Joseph Fecik, 74 of North Port, Stephen Gergatz, 71 of Sarasota, Richard Higgins, 70 of Englewood, and Thomas Learmont, 80 of Michigan have all been charged with indecent exposure.

Randy Rivette, 51 of New York, was charged with soliciting a prostitute.

All six men were released on a $500 bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW- 

back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s