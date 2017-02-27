Undercover detectives arrest six men for indecent exposure, solicitation at Caspersen Beach

CASPERSEN BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A special two-day investigation into reports of “lewd behavior” has resulted in the arrests of six men, ranging in age from 52 to 80.

The sting took place last week at Casperson Beach after local residents complained of lewd behavior occurring around Venice Beach.

Undercover detectives monitoring the beach, picnic areas and trails saw saw “six men engaging in a variety of inappropriate conduct in public.”

The detectives say the men exposed themselves or “solicited lewd behavior,” while interacting with an undercover detective.

William Campbell, 62 of Venice, Joseph Fecik, 74 of North Port, Stephen Gergatz, 71 of Sarasota, Richard Higgins, 70 of Englewood, and Thomas Learmont, 80 of Michigan have all been charged with indecent exposure.

Randy Rivette, 51 of New York, was charged with soliciting a prostitute.

All six men were released on a $500 bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW-

> back to WFLA.com for more top stories