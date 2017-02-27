Trader Joe’s recalls 3 types of apple sauce

(WFLA) – Trader Joe’s is recalling three types of unsweetened apple sauce, due to the possible threat of glass pieces in the product.
Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, sold in all stores, are being recalled. The Gravenstein Apple Sauce recall includes barcode 00015905 with a BEST BEFORE date of Aug. 8, 2018.
The Organic Unsweetened includes barcode 00194877 with a BEST BEFORE date of Oct. 6, 2018.
Trader Joe’s is also recalling their All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, but the product was not sold in Florida. The barcode on the product is 00014359 with a BEST BEFORE date of Dec. 16 2018.
All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.
Any recalled product can be returned to any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.
Customers with questions can call customer relations at 626-599-3817.
