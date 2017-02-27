Time-lapse video shows rare solar eclipse called ‘Ring of Fire’

(WFLA) — You have to check out this dazzling view from Chile.

This time lapse shows off a rare eclipse called the “Ring of Fire.”

The annual solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the earth and the sun.But, since the moon is too far from earth to cover the sun entirely, we get this glorious effect.

If you’re wondering why you missed it here in Tampa Bay, you aren’t the only one.

NASA said the view was only visible from the Earth’s southern hemisphere on Sunday.

Viewers were able to enjoy this experience from Chile, Argentina and Angola.

