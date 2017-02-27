Tampa police shoot, kill, pit bull that mauled poodle to death

police-lights

TAMPA, Fla.  (WFLA) — A Tampa police officer shot and killed a pit bull that had mauled a poodle to death on Monday morning.

Police say a man was walking his poodle named Simba near his home on N. 37th Street at 5:55 am when two pit bulls escaped from another home and mauled his dog to death.

Police officers arrived to find the poodle dead. The pit bulls then attacked the officers, who shot at the pit bulls, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

The pit bull who was killed was named White Boy, according to a Tampa Police Department spokesperson.

Neither the officer or the poodle’s owner reported injuries.

The incident is under investigation and other aspects of the case are being investigated by Hillsborough County Animal Control.

