Tampa officials still searching for missing 17-year-old after a year

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help locating a 17-year-old who has been missing for over a year.

Officials said Destiny Welch was last seen on February 24, 2016 in Tampa, Fla.

Officials said she may still be in the Tampa Bay area, and possibly in the company of a juvenile male.

Destiny is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Officials said when she was last seen, her hair was dyed black.

Anyone with information about Destiny is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.