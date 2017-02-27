Tampa officials still searching for missing 17-year-old after a year

600x338_Lila_Gross By Published:
missing-destiny-welch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help locating a 17-year-old who has been missing for over a year.

Officials said Destiny Welch was last seen on February 24, 2016 in Tampa, Fla.

Officials said she may still be in the Tampa Bay area, and possibly in the company of a juvenile male.

Destiny is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Officials said when she was last seen, her hair was dyed black.

Anyone with information about Destiny is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s