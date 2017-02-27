T-Mobile offering extra line for free

WFLA Web Staff Published:
cell phone smart phone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – T-Mobile customers who have two voice lines will soon be able to get a freebie.

Beginning Wednesday, March 1, T-Mobile customers who have at least two voice lines can get an additional line for free.

Customers can use the third line any way they want, according to a T-Mobile news release announcing the freebie.

Current T-Mobile customers with at least two voice lines can use that extra line however they want.

Options include-

  • An extra line of unlimited T-Mobile ONE
  • An extra Simple Choice line with the same data plan
  • Use your free line for a new tablet or smartwatch
  • Turn your car into a 4G LTE hotspot and a more with SyncUp Drive

The offer applies to all those with T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice and Simple Choice No Credit plans and almost anyone with two or more postpaid voice lines. Small businesses with up to 11 lines can get in on the deal on their T-Mobile @Work account.

The deal will be available for a limited time only, but you can keep your free line as long as you’re on an eligible T-Mobile plan and in good standing, or until you make changes. To add your free line, just visit any participating T-Mobile store. Get more info here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW- 

back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s