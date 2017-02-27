T-Mobile offering extra line for free

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – T-Mobile customers who have two voice lines will soon be able to get a freebie.

Beginning Wednesday, March 1, T-Mobile customers who have at least two voice lines can get an additional line for free.

Customers can use the third line any way they want, according to a T-Mobile news release announcing the freebie.

Current T-Mobile customers with at least two voice lines can use that extra line however they want.

Options include-

An extra line of unlimited T-Mobile ONE

An extra Simple Choice line with the same data plan

Use your free line for a new tablet or smartwatch

Turn your car into a 4G LTE hotspot and a more with SyncUp Drive

The offer applies to all those with T-Mobile ONE, Simple Choice and Simple Choice No Credit plans and almost anyone with two or more postpaid voice lines. Small businesses with up to 11 lines can get in on the deal on their T-Mobile @Work account.

The deal will be available for a limited time only, but you can keep your free line as long as you’re on an eligible T-Mobile plan and in good standing, or until you make changes. To add your free line, just visit any participating T-Mobile store. Get more info here.

