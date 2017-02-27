SpaceX to send citizens beyond moon in 2018

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX is working to send a privately crewed spacecraft beyond the moon in 2018, it was announced Monday.

SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year. These people have “already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission,” according to the SpaceX website.

Health and fitness tests, as well as initial training, are expected for the individuals later this year.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program provided funding for the development of “Dragon 2.”

SpaceX will launch “Crew Dragon” to the International Space Station later in 2017. The first mission will not have people on board. A subsequent mission with a crew is expected to fly in 2018.

SpaceX said Dragon spacecraft has been designed to carry humans from the beginning.

“These missions will build upon that heritage, extending it to deep space mission operations, an important milestone as we work towards our ultimate goal of transporting humans to Mars,” SpaceX said on their website.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW-

> back to WFLA.com for more top stories