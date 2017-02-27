Sheriff IDs gunman killed after firing at Sabal pipeline

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (AP) – Police have identified a man who was fatally shot by officers after he was suspected of firing a gun at a pipeline construction site and fleeing.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that 66-year-old James Leroy Marker was killed on Sunday by officers after he shot and damaged a section of the Sabal Trail pipeline in north Florida.

The office says the pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Alabama to Florida, was damaged extensively.

Authorities say Marker fled after shooting the pipe and was eventually stopped by officers. The sheriff’s office says he “engaged with law enforcement” before being fatally shot.

Three Citrus County deputies have been placed on administrative leave while a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation occurs.

