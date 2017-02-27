Sheriff IDs gunman killed after firing at Sabal pipeline

ap By Published:
Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (AP) – Police have identified a man who was fatally shot by officers after he was suspected of firing a gun at a pipeline construction site and fleeing.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that 66-year-old James Leroy Marker was killed on Sunday by officers after he shot and damaged a section of the Sabal Trail pipeline in north Florida.

The office says the pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Alabama to Florida, was damaged extensively.

Authorities say Marker fled after shooting the pipe and was eventually stopped by officers. The sheriff’s office says he “engaged with law enforcement” before being fatally shot.

Three Citrus County deputies have been placed on administrative leave while a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation occurs.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON NOW- 

back to WFLA.com for more top stories

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s