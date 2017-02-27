Senate confirms billionaire investor as commerce secretary

Wilbur Ross
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Commerce Secretary nominee Wilbur Ross testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee. Ross is headed toward confirmation as Commerce Secretary in President Donald Trump’s administration. The Senate is set to vote on Ross’ nomination on Feb. 27. Ross easily cleared the Senate Commerce Committee and a procedural vote by the full Senate. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary as President Donald Trump adds to his economic team.

Breaking with Republican orthodoxy, Ross said the Trump administration will work quickly to re-do the North American Free Trade Agreement. That’s the massive trade pact with Canada and Mexico that has boosted trade but still stings laid-off workers across the Midwest.

Senators from both political parties were deferential to Ross at his nearly four-hour confirmation hearing, which was much more subdued than the confirmation hearings of other Trump nominees.

Worth an estimated $2.9 billion, Ross has extensive business ties around the globe. In 2000, he founded WL Ross & Co., a private equity firm. As part of his ethics agreement, Ross will divest from the firm.

